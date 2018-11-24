Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 189,056 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $87,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,150,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,288,000 after buying an additional 533,866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,115,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.10 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

