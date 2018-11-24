Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $204,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

