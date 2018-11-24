Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) is Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 1.3% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3,028.2% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $5,770,232.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,714,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,724 shares of company stock worth $19,561,946. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

