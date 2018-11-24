Allstate Corp (ALL) Holdings Decreased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

