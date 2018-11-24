Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.89 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 138.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.