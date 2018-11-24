Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,674 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,022,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,215,000 after acquiring an additional 460,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/altria-group-inc-mo-holdings-boosted-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.