American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,006 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,839 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $9,475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 165.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 381,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 237,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,189,000 after acquiring an additional 205,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $2,720,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $192.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research set a $45.00 target price on Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/american-century-companies-inc-purchases-14006-shares-of-heidrick-struggles-international-inc-hsii.html.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.