American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 144,137 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,840,940.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,219,079 shares of company stock worth $45,323,593 over the last 90 days. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,301 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,925 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,616,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,504,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,196,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

