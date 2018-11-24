American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

NYSE:INGR opened at $103.09 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

