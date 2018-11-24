American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $190.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $181.93 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

