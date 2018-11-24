American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $449,319 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Public Education by 7.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 65.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 68.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 74.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,852. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

