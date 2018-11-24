America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $167.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ray C. Dillon purchased 750 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.41 per share, for a total transaction of $62,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $125,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray C. Dillon purchased 1,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.45 per share, with a total value of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $201,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

