Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,450 shares of company stock worth $8,805,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,807,000 after buying an additional 496,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,272,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,211,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,249,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,005,000 after buying an additional 180,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,133,000 after buying an additional 348,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

