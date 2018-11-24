Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.58. 57,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.08. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.77 per share, with a total value of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 417,966 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,997.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,895 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,132,000 after purchasing an additional 926,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 481,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

