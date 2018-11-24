Analysts Anticipate Fluent Inc (FLNT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fluent an industry rank of 225 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

