Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $4.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $17.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $72.26 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

