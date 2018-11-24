Analysts Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Arthur J Gallagher & Co reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,639.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 11.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $76.67. 421,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $79.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

