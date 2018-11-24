Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $270.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $265.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $322,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,763,000 after buying an additional 98,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,670,000 after buying an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after buying an additional 74,754 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 28.4% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 322,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 16.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.87. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,385. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

