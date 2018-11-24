Analysts Expect MSA Safety Inc (MSA) to Post $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 3,086 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total value of $335,695.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,126,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,718.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock worth $1,630,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 672.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA remained flat at $$106.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.29. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.