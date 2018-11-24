Analysts Expect Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 168 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLUB. ValuEngine lowered Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

CLUB stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,749 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,191.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Town Sports International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

