Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 68.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

