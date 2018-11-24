Analysts Set $31.00 Target Price for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 108 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

GSHD stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,817 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $49,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

