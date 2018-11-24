Analysts Set Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Price Target at $10.50

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

