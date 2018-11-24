Analysts Set Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) PT at $30.91

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.