Analyzing Adomani (ADOM) and Its Peers

Adomani (NASDAQ: ADOM) is one of 46 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Adomani to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adomani and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 -$21.89 million -1.36 Adomani Competitors $7.37 billion $379.04 million 9.75

Adomani’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adomani and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adomani Competitors 371 1500 2037 89 2.46

Adomani presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% Adomani Competitors -4.67% 15.23% 3.11%

Summary

Adomani peers beat Adomani on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

