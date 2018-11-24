Analyzing Andeavor (ANDV) & Repsol (REPYY)

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andeavor and Repsol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repsol $46.59 billion 0.55 $2.40 billion $1.75 9.64

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Andeavor.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor N/A N/A N/A Repsol 5.67% 8.19% 4.14%

Dividends

Andeavor pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Repsol pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Andeavor and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor 0 9 3 0 2.25 Repsol 1 1 4 0 2.50

Andeavor presently has a consensus price target of $149.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Repsol has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Repsol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repsol is more favorable than Andeavor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Andeavor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Andeavor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repsol beats Andeavor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels. This segment operates a network of 3,255 retail stations under the ARCO, Shell, Mobil, and SUPERAMERICA brands. The Logistics segment gathers and transports crude oil by pipelines, as well as by trucks. It operates approximately 13 million barrels of crude oil, feedstock, blendstock, refined product, and asphalt storage tanks. The Refining segment buys and refines crude oil and other feed stocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas, petroleum coke, calcined coke, and asphalt. It also sells refined products in the bulk market principally to independent unbranded distributors, other refining and marketing companies, utilities, railroads, airlines, and marine and industrial end-users in the western United States. This segment owns and operates 10 petroleum refineries with a combined crude oil capacity of approximately 1,157 thousand barrels per day. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Corporation and changed its name to Andeavor in August 2017. Andeavor was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

