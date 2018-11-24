Analyzing Applied Energetics (AERG) & Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Energetics and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $231.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Energetics and Teledyne Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.99 $227.20 million $6.93 31.17

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A N/A -540.21% Teledyne Technologies 10.86% 14.74% 7.88%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Applied Energetics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products for military and commercial applications worldwide. It also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing and automatic data collection in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics; environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

