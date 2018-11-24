Analyzing Cerecor (CERC) and Its Competitors

Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) is one of 528 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cerecor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cerecor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerecor Competitors 3823 11145 25285 846 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Cerecor’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerecor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerecor and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor $27.81 million $11.86 million 8.38 Cerecor Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.81

Cerecor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cerecor. Cerecor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cerecor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor -241.29% -75.94% -29.05% Cerecor Competitors -1,825.44% -92.49% -26.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Cerecor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 80.2% of Cerecor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerecor’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation. It also offers Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension; and Flexichamber. The company is developing CERC-301, an orphan neurological indication for controlling neurologic adaptation; CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy; and two preclinical stage development candidates, CERC-406 and CERC-425 potential for the treatment of motoric and non-motoric symptoms of Parkinson's disease, as well as other psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

