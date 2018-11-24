Analyzing Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) & Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 19.67% 17.91% 16.68% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 11.71% 10.87% 5.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.51 million 2.36 $960,000.00 N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $20.09 billion 1.20 $1.45 billion $2.21 17.72

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pacific Health Care Organization does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 4 6 0 2.60

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.39%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis. Fresenius Medical Care was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.