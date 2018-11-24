Andeavor (ANDV) Stake Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ANDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.73.

ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $163.19.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,524,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

