Andy Mcdonald Sells 3,074 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $117,826.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of COLB opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.06.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,811,000 after acquiring an additional 381,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
