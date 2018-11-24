Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Anixter International posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 132,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anixter International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Anixter International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 61,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Anixter International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anixter International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Anixter International in the third quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

