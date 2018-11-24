Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) will report sales of $43.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the highest is $43.43 million. Antero Midstream GP posted sales of $23.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will report full year sales of $141.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $142.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.64 million, with estimates ranging from $222.93 million to $235.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Midstream GP.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 231.93% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Antero Midstream GP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 72,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 222,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

AMGP traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 394,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,293. Antero Midstream GP has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Antero Midstream GP’s payout ratio is 1,933.33%.

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

