Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.46. Antero Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Antero Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.