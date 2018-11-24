Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 71,002 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 211.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,308,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 888,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

