Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Cue Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Cue Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.
In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,005 shares of company stock worth $104,764,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $868.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.