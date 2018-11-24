Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Global Strategies LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,212,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 466,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,005 shares of company stock worth $104,764,873. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

