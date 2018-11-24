Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $35.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

