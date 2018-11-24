ARC Resources Ltd (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,956. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

