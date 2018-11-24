ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) insider Christopher David Baldwin acquired 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,177.26.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. ARC Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$10.03 and a 52 week high of C$16.52.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Insider Buys C$38,177.26 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/arc-resources-ltd-arx-insider-buys-c38177-26-in-stock.html.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.