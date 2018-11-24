Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Capital insurer boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been making efforts to diversify its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions. An improving rate environment has been aiding better investment results. Moreover, banking on a solid capital position, the company effectively deploys money to pursue its growth-driving initiatives. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business inducing volatility in underwriting results. Escalating expenses weigh on its margin expansion. Shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,666 shares of company stock worth $1,410,330. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 195.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 232.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

