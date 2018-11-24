Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 9,573 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $291,306.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,666 shares of company stock worth $1,410,330. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,802,000 after buying an additional 144,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 458,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,303,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,626,000 after buying an additional 171,958 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2,880.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $28.00 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

