Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
NYSE ARCH opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arch Coal has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $102.61.
Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. Arch Coal’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners set a $126.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Coal from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $101.00 price target on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.
Arch Coal Company Profile
Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.