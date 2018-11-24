Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122,180 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,729,000 after purchasing an additional 256,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after purchasing an additional 226,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,225,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,677,000 after purchasing an additional 290,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/artemis-investment-management-llp-has-2-04-million-holdings-in-continental-resources-inc-clr.html.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.