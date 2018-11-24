Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $6.21 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.64% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 359,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of SBLK opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.52 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

