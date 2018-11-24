Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $5.68 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.21.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

