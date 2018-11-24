Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of -0.03. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 60.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

