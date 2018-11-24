Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.61 ($19.32).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

