Associated Banc Corp Has $10.52 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,278,000 after buying an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,275,000 after buying an additional 194,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,678,000 after buying an additional 534,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $706,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

3M stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

