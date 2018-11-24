AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,519,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 246,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,699,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Investec downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.74.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

